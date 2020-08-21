Employers Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.13. 9,948,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,465. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

