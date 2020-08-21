Employers Holdings Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,595. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

