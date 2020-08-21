Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $492,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 323,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 2,159,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

