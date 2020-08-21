Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,337,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,865,000 after purchasing an additional 158,401 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 1,418,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,933. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

