Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $284.63. The company had a trading volume of 957,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,368. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day moving average is $266.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

