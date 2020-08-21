Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.30. 1,781,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.45. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

