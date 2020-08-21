Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 2,790 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during trading hours on Friday. 3,124,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

