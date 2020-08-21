Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 8,485 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

MO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 4,333,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,473. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

