Energi Hits Market Cap of $55.23 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Energi has a total market cap of $55.23 million and $1.18 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00015010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.01745085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00150685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,401,907 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

