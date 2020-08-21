ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

