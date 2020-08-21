Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $645.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $670.93 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $685.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

