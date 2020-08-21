EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

EXPGY traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,583. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

