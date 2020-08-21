F3Logic LLC Acquires 8,126 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

