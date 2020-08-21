Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.7% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,497,775. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock worth $4,124,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

