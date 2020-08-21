Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,112. The company has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

