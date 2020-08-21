Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.44. The stock had a trading volume of 946,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

