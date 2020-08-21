FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $356.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,236. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.