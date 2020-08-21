Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,589. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

