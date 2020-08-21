Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,680 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 9.18% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

