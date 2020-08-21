FintruX Network Hits One Day Volume of $11,106.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $996,250.29 and $11,106.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

