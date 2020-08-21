First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

BIIB stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $277.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.91. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.