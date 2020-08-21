First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of PPG Industries worth $128,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,422. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

