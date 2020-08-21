First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 259,850 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 125.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $69,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 360.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE GD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.81. 1,508,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

