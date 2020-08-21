First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 85,000 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mylan worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,151 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 76.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after buying an additional 131,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,876,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

