First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,992,535 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Truist Financial worth $327,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 3,193,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,075. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.