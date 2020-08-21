First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Billion Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,468,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,007,711 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 3.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.42% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $1,201,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. 5,390,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,324. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

