First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $282.89 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 851,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of American Express worth $282,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,746. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

