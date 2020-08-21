First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $264,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $150.58. 209,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,945. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

