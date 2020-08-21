First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $505,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. 4,379,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

