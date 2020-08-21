First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,048 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.15. 683,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

