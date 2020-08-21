First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,506.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,381.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

