First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,166,094 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166,094 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $291,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

