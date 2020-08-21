First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Analog Devices worth $484,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $94,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,847,000 after acquiring an additional 678,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.02. 3,027,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

