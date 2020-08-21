First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $358,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. 2,049,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.