First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 485,187 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485,187 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $331,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after buying an additional 1,210,263 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after buying an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,758,000 after buying an additional 307,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $10,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.18. 474,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.