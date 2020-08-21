First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 853,558 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 853,558 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Franco Nevada worth $364,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.53. 472,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,255. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

