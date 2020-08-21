First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,980 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,696,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

