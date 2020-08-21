First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,949,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,187,000.

BSCP remained flat at $$22.47 during trading on Friday. 133,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,587. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

