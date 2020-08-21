First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 797,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 619,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

