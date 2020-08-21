First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

