First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 296.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.