Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,700 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

