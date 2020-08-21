Flit Token (FLT) Reaches Market Cap of $1,370.52

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $1,370.52 and approximately $10,237.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00517860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,504.16 or 0.99092073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.