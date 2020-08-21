Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,128,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.59. 919,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

