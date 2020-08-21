Fortive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,593 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,679% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.