Fortive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 37,963 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 403 call options.

FTV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,281. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

