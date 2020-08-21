Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

