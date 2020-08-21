Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Frontdoor stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,160. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 324.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,018 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 428,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,886,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,691,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

