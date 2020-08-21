Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.81 ($40.95).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

FRA:FPE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.80 ($33.88). The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.15. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

