FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 39,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 10,363 call options.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. 13,357,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

